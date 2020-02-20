62 new flats go on sale in Horsham town centre

More than 60 new flats currently being built in Horsham town centre are now going on sale.

And developers Berkeley Homes say they will offer local people first pick of the 62 new properties with prices starting at £190,000.

An image of how the new flats at The Paperyard, Horsham, could look SUS-200220-150107001

The flats are being built above the Bishops Weald building - opposite the Lynd Cross pub - at a site now named The Paperyard.

Controversy surrounded the site when development was put on hold in 2017 following completion of works on the retail side of the development - part of which had been home to McDonalds for 25 years.

Work re-started when Berkeley Homes confirmed last year that it was taking on the final phase of the scheme.

Now Berkeleys say they are launching a ‘Horsham First’ reservation scheme, giving local people a chance, they say, to have first choice on the flats.

The company is to hold a special reservation event at Horsham’s Everyman Cinema on March 7 from 10am-4pm.

Berkeley Southern managing director Harry Lewis said that the company hoped it could help local people ‘make that first step onto the property ladder.’