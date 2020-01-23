5-year-old named as winner in Chestnut Tree House Snowman drawing competition

A 5-year-old boy has been announced as one of the winners in a Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice drawing competition inspired by The Snowman.

James Lock, from Felpham, has his picture selected as one of the winners by Raymond Briggs, creator of the iconic character and Chestnut Tree House patron.

James, along with fellow winner ten-year-old Leah Cooper from St Leonards-on-Sea, will receive an Amazon Fire Tablet and £50 to spend on Penguin Random House books.

Mandi Hirsch, from Chestnut Tree House, said: “We love seeing all the children’s entries for this competition, and it’s great to see so many people get involved every year.

“Creating memorable moments to treasure is central to both Chestnut Tree House and The Snowman story, which is why we’re so grateful to Raymond for his ongoing support and involvement.

“Raymond spent a lot of time looking at all the entries, but in the end selected Leah’s colourful and detailed patchwork-style snowman, and James’s abstract handprint snowman design created with white paint on blue card.

“We’d like to say a special thank to you our friend and Patron, Raymond Briggs, for all his support, and for giving up his time to judge this competition; as well as all the children for getting creative and sending us their special pictures.

“Congratulations to Leah and James – there was some tough competition, but the pictures were clear winners!”

Around 100 children from across Sussex and South East Hampshire entered Chestnut Tree House’s Christmas drawing competition during November and December.

Open to children aged 4–12 years, the competition asked children to get inspired by Raymond’s iconic character, The Snowman, and draw or paint a spectacular snowman picture.

Chestnut Tree House provides care and support to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Sussex and South East Hampshire, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

The cost of providing this service is over £4million per year, yet the hospice receives less than six per cent central government funding so relies on the generosity and support of the community to continue providing vital care to local children and families.

>>> These roads are set to be closed in the next two weeks <<<