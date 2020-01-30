5 Barnham neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

Five Barnham neighbours are celebrating after winning a share of thousands of pounds in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Marshall Close residents have netted £1,000 each after their PO22 0DQ was announced as a daily prize winner yesterday (January 29).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners.

She said: “What a great surprise for our winners in Barnham! I’m thrilled for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country.

The trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

