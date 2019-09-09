4 stone weight loss for Horsham man who ‘ate everything on his plate’ for decades

A Horsham man who ‘ate everything on his plate’ for decades has lost more than four stone.

Adrian Rockall was 17st 5lbs at the start of the year when he decided to do something about his weight, and he is now down to 12st 12lbs and close to the size he was when he was in his twenties.

The 56-year-old-said: “By the end of 2018, after attempting to lose weight by eating more healthily, I was struggling to go up the stairs without getting out of breath, it was becoming harder to get out of my armchair and doing up my shoes laces had become a task in itself.

“It wasn’t until my GP said carrying weight around my middle could lead to some serious health problems that I realised what a hindrance the extra weight had become.

“Following my doctor’s advice, I went along to my local LighterLife group in Horsham on January 8.”

Adrian started following the total plan and swapped all of his food for LighterLife’s nutritionally complete, total diet replacement products and attending weekly cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) meetings with counsellor Hazel Harrod.

He said: “I lost an amazing 11lb in my first week, and I couldn’t wait to continue.

“Being the youngest of eight children, eating quickly and not wasting the food on my plate had become ingrained in me.

“This mentality hadn’t served me too well in my adult years and through the weekly CBT sessions I’ve been able to unpick these unhelpful habits around food. Having the weekly meetings has given me that extra reason to stay on track and I’ve found the accountability invaluable after years of going it alone.

“My family are very proud of me and after a tough year personally I’m proud of myself for staying on track and making positive changes in lots of areas of my life. I’ve gone from a 38-inch waist to a 32, and to think I’m close to the size I was in my twenties is incredible.

“Running up a flight of stairs just five months ago would’ve been a tough ask, but now and I can still have a phone conversation when I reach the top. It seems like every day I find I’m doing things that were difficult for the old me, like fitting through smaller gaps.

“Losing the weight has given me so much more self-confidence and I can’t wait to get back to golf and see how much my swing improves now that it’s less impeded by my belly. The benefits of losing weight really are limitless.”

