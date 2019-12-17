30 people join Ashington woman on 13-mile walk for suicide prevention charity - in pictures
A woman from Ashington who was joined by 30 people for a 13-mile walk has doubled her fundraising target for a suicide prevention charity.
Ashleigh Brown’s half marathon HopeWalk between Worthing Pier and Brighton Pier held Sunday, December 15, took just over four hours to complete and raised more than £2,000 for PAPYRUS.
Ashleigh Brown from Ashington was joined by 30 people for a HopeWalk from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS SUS-191217-124700001
