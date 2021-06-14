27 photos looking back at the Crawley Mela from 2007 and 2008
The Crawley Mela has always been one of the biggest and brightest weekends in the town's calendar.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:32 pm
The Mela has been in existence since 1989 and was originally a summer festival organised by Crawley Borough Council with the support of local Asian and African communities before it was hosted and co-ordinated by The Hawth Theatre.
As funding reduced, the administrative responsibility fell to community volunteers. The last Mela was held in 2015.
Here we look back at the event in 2007 and 2008. Would you like to see the Mela return?
Do you have pictured from events in Crawley from years gone by? Send them to [email protected]
