269 trees recycled and £1,500 raised for charities in successful Rotary scheme

The Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District has raised around £1,500 thanks to its Christmas tree recycling scheme.

A total of 269 trees were collected from residents after twelfth night and then recycled at an Ashington farm to provide material for use on the farm - all for a minimum donation of £5 per tree.

The funds raised by this valuable community service is being split between three charities – Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, St Barnabas House and Turning Tides.

Rotary’s project coordinator, Ray Miles said: “We are really pleased with how the project went and given the very positive comments by many residents, we anticipate an even larger number of trees next year.

“For a small donation, residents can avoid all the inconvenience and mess of transporting trees to the tip or burning them, knowing that they will have ‘green’ end use and that very worthwhile charities will benefit in the process.”

The scheme was publicised by labelling trees in garden centres and handing out leaflets during Rotary’s Christmas collection.

Collecting the trees in the Storrington, Pulborough and Ashington areas went smoothly thanks to huge assistance provided by Chanctonbury Lions Club and Christie and Len Earl.

All the trees have now been chipped with the residue ready for use around the farm. The chipping operation was undertaken by Rob Dakin of Findon Valley Tree Care who donated his fee to the charity.

Storrington and Pulborough District Rotary Club is grateful to all of its partners in this venture including Chanctonbury Lions, Findon Valley Tree Care; to the participating Christmas Tree retailers (Squires - Washingon; Tates - Old Barn Nursery; Big Plant Centre - Ashington and British Garden Centres - Pulborough) and particularly to all the local residents who supported the project.