25th annual Christmas tree donated to Princess Royal hospital

To mark the 25th year of the winter partnership between Wakehurst and the Princess Royal, staff and students from Woodlands Meed were invited to decorate the tree.

Lanterns from previous editions of Glow Wild at Wakehurst adorn the 12ft tree that will welcome visitors in the hospital foyer.

Now in its eighth year, Glow Wild has become a favourite among communities, forming the perfect festive experience for visitors.

25th year of Wakehurst donating a Christmas tree to local hospital.

In reusing some of the handcrafted lanterns, the team hopes that hospital patients and visitors alike can share in the magic of Glow Wild.

Iain Parkinson, acting head of landscape and horticulture, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of donating a Christmas tree to this incredibly important community on their 30th anniversary, and hope our festive tradition long continues.”

Madeline Hammersley, former hospital receptionist said: “We recognise that the festive season can be an incredibly difficult time for our patients, staff and their loved ones, and make every effort to ease their experience.