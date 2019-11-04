£250,000 goes to community projects across Chichester district

Shares in a fund of more than £250,000 have been handed out to a number of vital community projects.

The scheme, run by Chichester District Council, will see new children’s play equipment, improvements to community buildings, and traffic calming measures among the projects funded.

More than 40 projects in 28 parishes have received a share of over £250,000 through the council’s New Homes Bonus (Parish Allocations) Scheme. The scheme is open to all communities that have taken new homes.

The Grants and Concessions Panel reviewed the applications and distributed the money for local projects within the district.

Some of the projects that received funding were:

• Birdham: received £5,700 for new children’s play equipment.

• Chichester Rugby Football Club: £5,000 for soundproofing.

• Chidham and Hambrook: £1,015 for an interpretation board at Catch Pond.

• Donnington: £2,610 towards some new Community Speedwatch equipment.

• Midhurst: £7,975 for improvements to the recreation ground at Carron Lane.

• Petworth: £1,050 for a new sound desk at Leconfield Hall.

• Selsey: £22,701 to create a new community website.

• Southbourne: £15,226 towards a community allotment.

• Tangmere: £6,857 for some new equipment to maintain the cricket pitch.

• West Wittering: £4,550 to create a new wildflower meadow.

Money is awarded to projects that can demonstrate the impacts of development, aim to enhance the local area, and benefit the community.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: "We’re delighted to receive so many applications for a variety of local projects which we know will benefit residents across the district.

"The Government recognises that more housing can result in extra pressures so it has passed this funding to local councils to help communities address their concerns.

“We have been keen to ensure that this money is protected for the benefit of those communities that have taken new development. The New Homes Bonus is an opportunity to invest in important facilities and activities that will support our local communities for years to come.”

To see the full list of projects, please visit www.chichester.gov.uk/newhomesbonus