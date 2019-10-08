24 winners in Horsham’s first community lottery

There were 24 winners of the first draw of the newly-launched Horsham district community lottery.

A total of 1,200 £1 tickets were bought with 60p from each sale going to support local good causes.

Horsham community lottery first draw SUS-190810-133055001

A spokesman for Horsham District Council, which organises the lottery, said: “Thanks to this level of interest the lottery will have raised at least £39,000 for good causes over the first year.”

Among the 24 winners were three winners of a £25 prize and one winner - Catherine Pritchard from Horsham - who won a family meal voucher at The Crown, Horsham.

There was no winner of the £25,000 jackpot prize.

Everyone buying a ticket can choose which community group they want to support, from sports clubs, school associations and amateur dramatic societies, to local environmental groups, community projects and those giving support to vulnerable members of the community.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community Tricia Youtan said: “I am delighted that our new community lottery has been supported so widely by our local community groups and residents, reflecting the real enthusiasm our residents have to help support those causes that are close to their hearts.

“To have sold over 1,200 tickets after just one month of ticket sales is a fantastic achievement for our community groups.

“Over 80 community groups have signed up so far to receive a share of the funds. I would encourage more to get involved – it’s free to join, easy to sign up and every group has the potential to raise vital funds for their work.

“All groups involved are also given marketing support to help them reach out to their supporters.

“Groups were encouraged to try to sell at least 50 tickets from their supporters; those who do will raise £1,300 per year. We have five groups who have already reached this target, which is an amazing start.”

The lottery is run on behalf of the council by external provider Gatherwell, which already runs a similar scheme for a number of other local councils.

Community groups and those wanting to buy tickets should visit www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk

A council spokeswoman explained that there was no jackpot winner in the first week of the draw because no-one matched all six balls to win it.

“It is the same as the National Lottery,” she said.