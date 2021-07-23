22 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Southgate, Waterfield, Seymour, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Meath Green and Horley Infants
We have just arrived at the summer holidays and a bunch of new starters are now fully-fledged pupils.
And in September a whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town.
We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 14 years ago.
