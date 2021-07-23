Our Lady Queen of Heaven Sch St Josephs Class Teacher Mrs Laura Jadaa Mrs Maria Monella

22 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Southgate, Waterfield, Seymour, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Meath Green and Horley Infants

We have just arrived at the summer holidays and a bunch of new starters are now fully-fledged pupils.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:11 am

And in September a whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town.

We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 14 years ago.

1. Southgate Primary

Southgate Primary, Mrs Sheila Polak Teacher, Mrs Sandra Bungar L/S/A

2. Seymour Primary

Seymour Primary, Mrs Sacha Booth Teacher, Sandra Robinson T/A

3. Turners Hill Primary

Turners Hill Primary, Miss Alex Kelly T/A, Mrs Gerry Lake Teacher

4. Maidenbower Infants

Maidenbower Infants, Michele Ryan T/A, Melloney Cripps T/A, Tamasine Kirkham Teacher

