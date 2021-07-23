And in September a whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town.

We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 14 years ago.

Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Tag them in our Facebook post

1. Southgate Primary Southgate Primary, Mrs Sheila Polak Teacher, Mrs Sandra Bungar L/S/A Buy photo

2. Seymour Primary Seymour Primary, Mrs Sacha Booth Teacher, Sandra Robinson T/A Buy photo

3. Turners Hill Primary Turners Hill Primary, Miss Alex Kelly T/A, Mrs Gerry Lake Teacher Buy photo

4. Maidenbower Infants Maidenbower Infants, Michele Ryan T/A, Melloney Cripps T/A, Tamasine Kirkham Teacher Buy photo