Organiser Tom Bourne said Gleeson 11 FC – named after Ryan Gleeson who died in Steyning on Christmas Eve – won the match 4-3, with Ryan’s little brother Harry scoring two of the goals.

He added: “If it wasn’t for little Harry – Ryan’s brother – we would have lost so Harry got man of the match.”

Nearly £650 has been raised in memory of the 21-year-old, who Tom said had a ‘heart of gold’.

And the community turned out in force to help the event set up. Tom, 23, said: “It was amazing. We turned up at 1pm and within 15 minutes we had a flood of about 40 people saying we’re here to lend a hand. It was great to see how many people showed up.”

He added that the match went down to the wire with Harry scoring the winning goal in the last 30 seconds of the match.

Speaking to the County Times, Tom paid tribute to Ryan as someone who was ‘beautiful inside and out’.

And Tom praised the people who helped raise funds and run the event.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who donated from a small business and local business. So a big thank you to Demi and Sharon for running the raffle and a big thank you to Morgan, Dave and Jess for running the cakes.

“Without any of them the day wouldn’t have been as successful.”

