Kicking off the season will be the 79th Members’ Meeting in April, followed by the Festival of Speed in June and finishing with Goodwood Revival in September.

2021 saw Goodwood make an incredible return to the motorsport and motoring calendar, with all three events taking place over the summer and autumn, welcoming back passionate fans after more than 18 months away.

Next year the events will not only revert to the usual order but they will run at full capacity and bring back many popular aspects as well as new celebrations, moments, car launches and interactive customer experiences.

Goodwood has announced the dates for the 2022 Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting. Photo by Dominic James

The Duke of Richmond said: “I am thrilled that our much-loved, sell-out motorsport events will be making a spectacular return in 2022. Thank you to everyone who attended and partnered with the Festival of Speed, Revival and Members’ Meeting this year. Your loyalty and support after a challenging 18 months made them more special than ever, and we can’t wait to see you back at Goodwood again next year. It really will be a season not to miss.”

What are the events?

The 79th Members’ Meeting will remain the playground for Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), with a weekend of exceptional racing, high-speed demonstrations, off-track festivities and fireworks, and of course the unique school ‘house’ rivalry.

The Festival of Speed will return as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility, as well as hosting perennial favourites including Formula 1, drift, contemporary teams, champion drivers and riders of past, present and future, and more than a century of motorsport history. The awe-inspiring Future Lab will wow event-goers, as will the latest supercars in action on the Hill, and the world’s leading manufacturers launching their latest cars. Electric Avenue – the ultimate place for consumers to immerse themselves in the world of electric mobility – will be back after its debut in 2021.

Goodwood Revival 2021. Photo by Jayson Fong

Revival will once again host the world’s greatest weekend of historic racing, accompanied by fabulous vintage fashion and glamour, set within the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit. Popular new initiatives for 2021, including the Make Do & Mend corner and Revival Car Boot Sale, will make a welcome – and enhanced – return, as Goodwood continues to celebrate and showcase sustainability and second-hand lifestyle, encouraging attendees to embrace the event’s Revive and Thrive ethos.

When are they taking place?

• The 79th Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will be held on April 9-10.

• The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will be held on June 23-26.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. Photo by Dominic James

• The Goodwood Revival will be held on September 16-18.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 79th Members’ Meeting, Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will be on sale at goodwood.com on the following dates:

• Saturday, October 30, 2021 – GRRC Members.

Members' Meeting. Photo by Dominic James

• Monday, November 1, 2021 – GRRC Fellowship.

• Monday, November 8, 2021 – Public.

As in previous years, children aged 12 and under go free and a Young Person ticket will also be available for those aged between 13 and 21 years of age.

Members of the public can get early access to tickets and buy from November 1 by joining the GRRC Fellowship. For just £43 a year, the Fellowship not only provides a special ticket window, but is the only entry route to join the GRRC, offering a range of benefits including access to the members-only Members’ Meeting, exclusive video content, competitions, offers and much more.

Hospitality packages are available to book now for the 2022 Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 755054.

Also launching at Goodwood in 2022, will be Goodwoof (May 28-29) and Eroica Britannia (August 6-7). The two new events will bring ‘all things dog’ and vintage cycling to the estate’s impressive and popular events portfolio. Tickets to Goodwoof are on sale now at goodwood.com, with Eroica Britannia to follow at the end of the year.

Goodwood Revival 2021. Photo by Jayson Fong

2022 Event Charities

The Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will also partner with two new charities in 2022 – Race Against Dementia, a charity set up by Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, will be supported by the Festival of Speed and local charity Aldingbourne Trust will be supported by the Revival.

Race Against Dementia is a global charity established to fund pioneering research to find a prevention or treatment for dementia. The Race Against Dementia (RAD) Fellowship Programme draws from the most promising early career scientific talent around the world. Collaboration with forward-thinking teams in Formula One and other innovative organisations brings the dynamic attitude, dedication and agility of Grand Prix teamwork to drive results in dementia research. The programme not only accelerates the Fellows’ personal research agendas but also aspires to catalyse a change in dementia research culture globally.