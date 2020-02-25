18th Mel’s Milers 10k race in Horsham to raise funds for mental health charity

The 18th staging of an annual multi-terrain race in Horsham will take place next month in aid of the mental health charity Mind.

The Mel’s Milers 10k will return on Sunday, March 29, starting in The Avenue and finishing in the quadrangle of Christ’s Hospital School.

The race, which is organised by Mel’s Milers Jogging Club and usually sees around 400 people enter, is on mixed terrain which is mostly off-road, taking in a lap of the school grounds before heading off to Southwater along the Downs Link, through the country park, and back along the Downs Link.

In dry conditions this can be a fast course, being mainly flat and also an ideal first-time race.

Prizes are awarded for first, second and third men and women, as well as age category awards for over 40, over 50, over 60 and over 70 men and women.

To encourage more younger runners, the entry age has been lowered to 15, and additional prizes will be awarded to the first under 18 male and female runners. All finishers will receive a medal.

Bluecoat Sports Centre will provide shower and changing facilities, as well as the cafe upstairs. Registration and prize giving will take place in the Wakefield Centre.

Entry fee for adults is £14 affiliated/£16 unaffiliated. Under 18s can enter for £10. Entries on the day will be £20 if available. Proceeds from this year’s race will be donated to Mind. To enter visit https://www.sportsentrysolutions.com/new_race_page.php?recordID=201296

Chip Timing UK results will be available at www.chiptiminguk.co.uk/results/mels-milers-10k

