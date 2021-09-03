Here are some suggestions as featured from reviews on Google. All restaurants listed have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.
Undefined: readMore
1.
Alishaan Restaurant in West Street, Sompting has 4.7 out of five stars from 159 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2.
Shafiques in Goring Road, Worthing has 4.6 out of five stars from 294 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3.
Naaz in North Road, Lancing has 4.5 out of five stars from 259 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
4.
New So India in Station Road in East Preston, Littlehampton has 4.5 out of five stars from 199 reviews on Google. Photo: Google