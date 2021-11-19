15 local causes in Crawley and Horley have received a festive funding boost of more than £54,000

The money will be shared by 15 local causes, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

Since 2016, Co-op members have raised £100 million for local communities, causes and charity partners.

The Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported over 25,000 causes across the UK. Data from the latest funding shows that community support is needed more than ever, with more than million Co-op members selecting a cause in a single round of its Local Community Fund – the highest number since its launch in 2016.

Giving Back Crawley

A Co-op survey earlier in the year found that a huge three quarters (76%) of community causes surveyed expected demand for their services to increase dramatically – especially services that champion mental wellbeing support, opportunities for young people and provide access to food.

This insight, along with data from Co-op's Community Wellbeing Index, and network of Member Pioneers has helped to inform the Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world, which focuses exclusively on three missions: Fair Access to Food, Fair Access to Mental Wellbeing Support and Fair Access to Education and Employment for young people. This year, members are choosing to support causes that work with communities in these three areas.

Rebecca Birkbeck

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause. Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet

“We’re delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised over the past five years, by listening closely to our local communities and providing the long-term investment and support they need, our members and customers have all helped make their communities places where we can all be proud to live and work.”

The Local Community Fund is generated by members trading across the Co-op’s businesses and supports grassroots projects across the UK, encouraging members to choose a local cause to support from a selection that are building stronger, more resilient communities.