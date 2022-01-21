The best place in Worthing to get fish and chips according to Tripadvisor is The Chipwick in Brighton Road, which won Chippy of the Year in 2016. Adam and Rebecca Rance and the team. Photo by Derek Martin

12 of the best places for fish and chips in Worthing – according to Tripadvisor

Friday means fish and chips – and here are some of the best places in Worthing to enjoy the great British staple.

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:28 pm
Desperate for some fish and chips? Here are the top 12 places to eat in Worthing according to Tripadvisor.

1.

Crabshack in Marine Parade, Worthing, is the second-best place to eat fish and chips according to Tripadvisor. Marketa Musilova, Kate Manktelow, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, David Lawrence and Adrian Oziebala

2.

The Beach House in Marine Parade, Worthing comes in at the third-best place to get fish and chips according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Google Street View

3.

The Swallows Return in Titnore Lane is the fourth best place in Worthing to get fish and chips according to Tripadivsor. Photo: Google Street View

4.

The fifth best place to get fish and chips in Worthing is at the Sea Lane Café in Marine Crescent, Goring-by-sea. Photo: Google Street View

