100th birthday of club founder celebrated in Pulborough despite coronavirus limiting visitors

Many people marked the 100th birthday of Norman Humble despite the coronavirus outbreak limiting visitors to the Pulborough care home where he celebrated.

A founder and honorary member of the Chanctonbury Probus Club, Norman marked his sepcial day on Tuesday, March 17, at The Anchorage Care Home, and was joined by Graham Moss who was representing the Chanctonbury Probus Club.

Graham presented Norman with a card with nearly 100 signatures from friends and colleagues, who in Norman’s absense also toasted the day by sharing a celebratory cake.

Norman had been the club’s treasurer for ten years, and he did his job using only pen and paper and ‘none of this modern stuff’.

Other visitors included his daughter Barbara, a few friends, a neighbour and her twin nine-year-old sons.

Norman received a cake depicting his interest in polo, gifts, a telegram from the Queen, and a letter from The Department of Work and Pensions, and his favoured football club, Chelsea.