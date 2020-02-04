100th birthday celebrations for Horsham woman whose mum lived until 102

A Horsham woman whose mum with the same name lived until 102-years-old has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Nell Little, who was born on February 2, 1920, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday surrounded by 70 guests.

The surprise party for family and friends was held at the community hall at George Pinion Court, Blunts Way, Horsham where Nell lives

Guests came from as far afield as Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Cornwall, Dorset, Lincolnshire, Kent, as well as the south coast and many from the Horsham area.

Nell had four children, ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson meaning five generations of the family were in attendance at the party.

Nell has lived on the Common, Horsham, for most of her life and celebrated this milestone as her mother, Nellie Cooke - who went on to live to 102 years - had done in August 1998.

Both Nells had a passion for Stoolball and played for Horsham Trinity; Nell Little went on to represent Sussex as a wicket-keeper.

Nell played the piano at the Trinity Hall for the Canadian troops stationed in Horsham during the Second World War. She has been independent since the death of her husband Roy in 1973. Soon after, she moved to Hurst Court, Hurst Road before moving to her current home where she has been very happy.

