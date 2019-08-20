100th birthday celebrations for Horsham care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at a care home in Horsham to celebrate one of its residents’ 100th birthday.

Isobel Parlby was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Westlake House as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her centenary on Friday, August 16.

An afternoon tea party was held at the home on Monday, August 19. and guests enjoyed a special cake made by the home’s chef Ryan Macfee.

Isobel spent 26 years as a gardener at Roffey Park before enjoying a new chapter of her life at the home.

She said: “I feel so lucky to have all these people join me for my birthday celebrations. It has been a wonderful day and one I shall remember forever.”

Among those relatives attending was Isobel’s close friend Carolyn, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests.

Carolyn said: “Isobel is, and has been, a fantastic friend to so many over the past 100 years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Felicity Motcho, general manager of Barchester Westlake House, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Isobel is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

READ MORE: Loxwood’s first Jazz, Gin and Blues festival hailed a success

Life coach to hold free mindful walking workshop in Horsham

Ashington Festival: Pictures from annual village fun day