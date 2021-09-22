100th birthday celebrations for Chichester centenarian Cynthia
Cynthia Knowles celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday with her family at her Chichester home.
Cynthia lived in Fontwell for 40 years, then Walberton for 20 years, before moving to Oakshade, a supported housing facility in Market Avenue, in 2016.
She was married to Dr Colin Knowles, who was a consultant pathologist at St Richard’s Hospital for 30 years, for over 50 years, and they had three children.
Cynthia now has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren – with two more great-grandchildren on the way.