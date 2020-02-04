100 people flock to Horsham Park for second annual bird event

More than 100 Horsham residents took part in a morning of bird-related activities in Horsham Park to mark the RSPB’s Big Garden Bird Watch.

The event was organised by the Friends of Horsham Park and the Horsham Parks and Countryside team and held on Sunday, January 26.

Sally Sanderson, chair of Friends of Horsham Park, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many families and other visitors to our second annual bird event.

“The bird feeder stall was especially popular with children, probably because it involved making a lot of mess with lard and seeds!

“The event reminded us all of what a precious asset Horsham Park is, as a home to many species of birds as well as other wildlife.

“We are lucky to have this wonderful green space to enjoy, whether walking, running, playing games or just sitting on a bench and listening to the birdsong.”

The activities in Park Barn, designed primarily for children, included bird quizzes and colouring, making bird feeders and boxes – with the help of expert carpenters from Men’s Sheds – and bird walks round the park, guided by Wardens Jake and Jo from the Horsham Parks and Countryside team.

Visitors counted 18 bird species in the park and the robin won the popular vote for ‘Favourite Garden Bird’.

Ruth Crocker, who visited the event with her young family, said: “This was a brilliant, inspiring event, really interesting and with a great sense of community.

“My children loved making a bird feeder and are looking forward to seeing birds enjoy it back in our garden. And we all loved the bird walk down to the pond.

“Thanks to the Friends of Horsham Park for putting on such a lovely event for us.”

