10-year-old Ashington girl holds cake sale for The Racehorse Sanctuary

An Ashington girl has raised more than £300 for charity by holding a cake sale from her home.

Ten-year-old Marna Aylward’s fundraiser and raffle was held in aid of The Racehorse Sanctuary in Guildford, and was attended by 30 people.

Last weekend, the Ashington CE School pupil presented the charity with a cheque at its open day and received a recognition award from them.

Marna’s mum, Carol Aylward, said: “Marna loves horses and riding, and rides regularly. She is also a very talented baker and bakes most days. A close friend of ours works for the Racehorse Sanctuary.

“I am very proud of her as she did this all herself, she baked all of the cakes herself with a little help from her nanny.”

She raised a total of £316 for the charity.

