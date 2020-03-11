10 trees donated to Chestnut Tree House thanks to Washington garden centre campaign

Ten Silver Birch trees have been donated to Chestnut Tree House in Arundel as part of Squire’s Garden Centres’ ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign.

The trees were planted on Thursday, March 5, in a joint effort by the charity and employees from the garden centre in Washington.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, from Chestnut Tree House, said: “The Woodland Walk is a special outdoors space, designed to give the children lots of things to see, explore and discover. It’s a firm favourite with the families.

“We are so grateful for the amazing support of Squire’s Garden Centres. Just a few weeks ago I was chatting to the head gardener at Chestnut Tree House and he was saying how much we needed some Silver Birch Trees for the Woodland Walk, so this was very timely!

“Thank you to the team at Squire’s for this wonderful donation and helping us plant the saplings.”

The campaign started last autumn, when Squire’s pledged to donate 5p for every plant sold in September 2019.

This has enabled Squire’s to donate 300 trees to parks and green spaces in over 30 locations, including Priory Park in Reigate, Stoke Recreation Ground in Guildford, Homewood Park in Chertsey, Dobbins Pond in Ifield and Overdene Drive in Gossops Green.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said; “We are very proud of our ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign.

“We want to thank our customers by giving back to the local area, and what better way to do this than by providing stunning Silver Birch trees that people can enjoy for years to come. Silver Birch are native British trees that are great for the environment, as they can improve air and soil quality, and they are also good for wildlife too, providing food and habitats for many birds and insects.

“We have been working closely with local councils and community groups who have planted the young trees this February and March in numerous parks and green spaces, so that they can be enjoyed by everyone.”

