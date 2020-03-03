£1.8million site conversion sees veterinary practice move to Warnham

A veterinary referral practice is set to expand its services after moving to a new £1.8million state-of-the-art site in Warnham.

Anderson Abercromby Veterinary Referrals moved to a newly converted practice at Dawes Farm, bognor Road, on Friday, February 21, after outgrowing its previous premises in Ockley, Surrey, where it has been based since being established in 2005.

The new site has been completely refurbished and new facilities include a £150,000 CT scanner along with four consulting rooms, three operating theatres, x-ray room and separate dog and cat wards.

The move will create new jobs, including a practice manager and an expansion of the nursing team, and will expand the number of small animal referral cases the practice can take from other veterinary practices that require investigative, and surgical, orthopaedic and neurosurgical procedures.

Clinical director Dr Angus Anderson, who founded the surgery alongside Ralph Abercromby, said: “This is going to be a huge, all round improvement.

The new site will significantly improve facilities and provide us with more space to expand the number of cases referred to us and potentially the number of clinicians we employ.

“We had previously relied on a mobile CT scanner that did limit our ability to deal with certain types of cases.

The new on-site CT facility will allow us to reduce waiting times for these animals and significantly improve the service we offer.”

The relocation and expansion follows £1.8million of investment from VetPartners, which owns Anderson Abercromby Veterinary Referrals and nearly 130 other veterinary practices across the UK.

The new premises at Dawes Farm was previously leased by Origin Vets, which is also part of VetPartners, and means Anderson Abercromby Veterinary Referrals will neighbour other practices in the group, Mayes & Scrine Equine Vets, Westpoint Farm Vets and Pharmacy.

The team moved last month following a huge logistical operation to transport operating tables, x-ray machines and other equipment and supplies.

The new CT scanner will enable the clinical team to offer an improved service for a variety of orthopaedic and neurosurgical problems and the improved facility will also enable the practice to hold CPD events for local general practitioners.

Dr Anderson said: “We hope to add other disciplines to the practice in the future which would not have been possible at our previous site.

There is scope for even further expansion as there is additional unused space on the first floor.

“The investment in the new premises and equipment is one of the advantages of being part of a bigger veterinary group like VetPartners as they are able to provide significant investment that enables us to provide an even better service.”

Anderson Abercromby receives orthopaedic and spinal neurology referral cases from a 50-mile radius including Surrey, Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and South London.

The practice currently employs four orthopaedic surgeons, eight nurses, one veterinary intern and two receptionists and the move has seen them already appoint another surgeon who is an RCVS advanced practitioner.

For more information, visit www.andersonabercromby.com

