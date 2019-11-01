Pedestrian seriously injured after A272 collision

A 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a collision in Petworth yesterday evening (Thursday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said that at about 5pm, a pedestrian and a car were in collision on the A272 Tillington Road, Petworth.

Police

A spokesman said: "The woman, who had been on foot, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to St Richard's Hospital, Chichester.

"She was later transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

"The motorist, driving a silver Volkswagen Golf car, was unhurt."

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 960 of 31/10.

