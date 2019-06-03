Pedestrian dies in A27 collision

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a car on the A27, police said.

Sussex Police said that just after midnight on Monday (June 3) police and ambulance attended an incident on the A27 Arundel Road near its junction with Mill Road., Walberton, in which a car and a pedestrian were in collision.

The A27 was closed at Fontwell

Sadly the pedestrian died at the scene, a police spokesman confirmed.

The car involved was a silver Renault Megane travelling east, according to police.

The road was closed while officers examined the scene and investigated the circumstances but was re-opened at 8am.

A police spokesman added: "Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash cam footage or who noticed either the car or the pedestrian in the vicinity around midnight is asked to contact Sussex Police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or phone 101, quoting Operation Beeton.

Highways England said the road is reopen but there are some residual delays.