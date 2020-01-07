Pedestrian collides with car in South Downs village crash

A pedestrian was injured when they collided with a car in a South Downs village.

An ambulance crew was called at 5.15pm yesterday, January 7, to Robell Way in Storrington, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

One man suffered a leg injury during the incident.

He added: “[A] male pedestrian had suffered injuries including a leg injury and he was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

