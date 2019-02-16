Paraglider taken to hospital after crashing onto Sussex beach

A paraglider has been taken to hospital after crashing onto a Sussex beach.

Crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and Newhaven Coastguard Search & Rescue Team were sent to the incident, which happened at Peacehaven just before 4.30pm today (February 16).

Emergency crews at the scene at Peacehaven. Photo by Daniel Moon

A spokesman for Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed four other paragliders had also landed on the beach between Newhaven and Peacehaven, but all fortunately escaped serious injuries.

The spokesman said: “There were two paraglider incidents this afternoon. In the first one a man landed on rocks near Peacehaven. He was taken into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“In the second incident four people landed on a beach between Newhaven and Peacehaven and became stranded. There were no medical issues and they self rescued.

“Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team attended both incidents to assist the casualties.

“The Newhaven RNLI lifeboat was launched to carry out a shoreline search for the second set of casualties although all four were accounted for relatively quickly.”

