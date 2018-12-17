Overnight fire at derelict flats in Burgess Hill

Crews remain at the scene of a fire at a derelict block of flats in Burgess Hill.

Six fire engines were sent to the fire in Janes Lane at just after 10.30pm last night.

Crews at the scene of the fire in Burgess Hill. Photo by Eddie Howland

Firefighters have spent the night tackling the blaze. At its height there were fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Barcombe and Brighton.

Police were also called to the incident and said the fire ‘may have been started deliberately’.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident in Janes Lane in Burgess Hill at 10.39pm last night.

“Crews from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Barcombe and Brighton attended the scene.

Police at the scene in Burgess Hill. Photo by Eddie Howland

“The aerial ladder platform from Horsham and an incident command unit from Bognor Regis also attended.

“The fire was extinguished using ten breathing apparatus and two hose reels and two main jets.

“Thermal imaging cameras were also used. We cannot confirm yet how the fire started.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police believe a fire at the former Manor Court care home at the junction of Janes Lane and Valebridge Road, Worlds End, Burgess Hill, reported to them shortly before 11pm on Sunday (December 16), may have been started deliberately.

Fire crews and police officers at the scene of the fire in Burgess Hill. Photo by Eddie Howland

“Officers closed Janes Lane while firefighters dealt with the incident.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1237 of 16/12.”

