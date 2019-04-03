Opening date announced for new Horsham restaurant

An opening date has been announced for a major new restaurant in Horsham town centre.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse will be following the recent arrival of Everyman in Piries Place as it opens its doors to the public in the new-look square next month.

The new steakhouse is set to open on May 24

Work began on fitting out the restaurant for the stakehouse in February and it has confirmed it will be opening on May 24.

Around 45 new jobs are set to be created and the restaurant is looking to recruit new staff members for its, kitchen front of house and bar.

John Crayford, regional business manager at Miller & Carter Horsham, said: “Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Horsham is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the UK.

“Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks. We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time.”

For more information visit www.millerandcarter.co.uk

The stakehouse is one of several new businesses being created as part of a £35m development to rejuvenate Piries Place.

Boutique chain Everyman opened the doors to its three-screen cinema last Friday and works are nearing an end on the other new units including the 92-bed Premier Inn hotel.

