One rescued as car rolls onto roof in Horsham

A person was rescued from a car after it rolled onto its roof in Horsham.

Two fire engines were called to the crash on Highlands Road yesterday evening.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.10pm to a road traffic collision involving one car which had rolled over.”

He added that two engines from Horsham and a heavy rescue unit from Crawley attended the incident.

The spokesman said: “One person was extricated from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment and left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.