'Ghost' captured on CCTV at haunted Sussex pub

A ghostly apparition has been captured on CCTV at a Sussex pub, which is said to be one of the most haunted in the country.

The popular watering hole in Littlehampton High Street dates back to 1735, and is believed to be one of the most haunted buildings in the country.

The ghostly apparition was captured on CCTV

There have been many reported sightings and supernatural goings-on in the pub - click here to see them - but one of the most compelling is from footage taken by landlady Ellie Boiling's old CCTV cameras.

A friend of hers felt something brush past him while he was in the bar upstairs, so he asked Ellie to check the tapes.

He thought it could be a dog - but when Ellie looked over the footage she noticed a glowing shape floating behind him, which appeared to be an impish creature.

She said: "I was flabbergasted. As a ghost-hunter I was excited, because I thought I have found something here."

A group practicing parascience - the scientific study of supernatural phenomena - visited the pub to see if they could recreate the form found on the tape.

They looked into the possibility it was lights from a band performing nearby, but dismissed it.

She said: "It would be a poor light show if it was just one light."

She said some people had claimed the footage was fake, but Ellie said she did not have the ability to superimpose the image onto the tape. She said: "I know nothing about technical stuff."

Ellie runs Light - the Littlehampton Investigating Ghost Hunting Team - which she founded in 2006, and has done several charity ghost hunts at the pub.

She also hosts psychic suppers and other supernatural events at the pub. Contact 01903 715 789 for more information.

