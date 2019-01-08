Next confirm opening date of new Horsham store

An opening date has been confirmed for a new, bigger Next store in Horsham.

The fashion firm is set to be the first retailer to move into the redeveloped BHS site in Swan Walk shopping centre.

The new Next store will be opening in March

The centre confirmed the move yesterday (January 7) saying Next had already begun fitting out the shop ready to open in the spring. For more on the new store see our previous story: Next to open new store in Horsham’s Swan Walk

Next has confirmed to the County Times today (January 8) it will be opening the new store on March 20.

Hoardings have gone up around the new shop stating it will offer women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as a home section and a Costa.

According to Swan Walk the store is set to be bigger than Next’s current home in West Street and will span over two floors.

Hoardings around the new Next store in Swan Walk

All you need to know about Horsham Swan Walk development plans

Following BHS’ closure in the town in 2016 plans were approved to convert the shop and the floor above into four new units.

Works are still being completed on the other units and Swan Walk said it was in discussion with other ‘major brands’ to take them over.

New Horsham Next store ‘to open in the spring