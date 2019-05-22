Newcomers get a taste of children’s talents at Graffham Nursery

Graffham Nursery had a busy day on Wednesday April 3, when it welcomed prospective parents to its open day.

It was a successful morning, which gave prospective children the chance to get a taste of the nursery, make crafts and play in its beautiful gardens.

Young visitors even got to meet resident chickens Bob and Tiddles, which delighted everyone.

The open day was followed by an opportunity for current parents and their children to attend the nursery’s art show, ‘This Is Me’, where children showed their parents the portraits they had painted of themselves.

Parents also had an opportunity to buy framed portraits, as well as to enjoy some refreshments, helping raise funds to buy new equipment to be enjoyed by everyone at the nursery.

Graffham Nursery is making the most of its beautiful location and is introducing new forest schools sessions from the beginning of the summer term.

New and existing children are all very welcome to join in.

If you are interested in signing your child up to the nursery or would like further information, please call 01798 867324, email nursery@graffhaminfant.org.uk or visit www.graffhamnursery.co.uk