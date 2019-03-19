New project to see art installations placed in Horsham town centre

More than £2,000 was raised in the town centre on Valentine’s Day when the Hearts for Horsham project was launched.

The money will go towards the £3,500 needed to fund locally designed heart sculptures as part of St Catherine’s Hospice summer HeART to Heart trail.

As well as money being collected in Horsham’s Carfax markets and fundraisers held by the staff from RSA Insurance and Horsham District Council (HDC), the launch also revealed sponsorship funding for two heart sculptures by private donors.

One heart named ‘Together we are strong’ will be sponsored by Swan Walk Shopping Centre and situated in West Street, while ‘Ellie our Angel’, sponsored by private supporters of St Catherine’s and designed by day patients, will be positioned inside Swan Walk.

Gill Buchanan, centre manager at Swan Walk Shopping Centre, said: “Swan Walk is pleased to be sponsoring the beautiful heart that will sit in West Street as well as be the home for the special angel wings heart which will sit on our mosaic for the summer.

“We are also excited to be launching a summer creative event for our community that will support St Catherine’s and an installation in our centre throughout October.”

The St Catherine’s HeART to Heart trail will give communities the chance to follow a trail of uniquely designed heart sculptures across the Horsham District and the wider areas.

HDC is supporting the new initiative and is keen for the community to fundraise for their own heart as well as to encourage local businesses to sponsor heart sculptures.

Places Leisure has also announced plans to fundraise across their Horsham sports and fitness centres for the project, and plans to bring its own sculpture to the Bridge Leisure Centre in July.

For more information, email events@horsham.gov.uk or St Catherine’s event project’s fundraiser at hannahshorter@stch.org.uk

To donate visit www.heartsforhorsham.info