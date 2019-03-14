New moves in plans for £5 million Burgess Hill arts centre

Plans to build a new arts centre in Burgess Hill have moved a step closer.

Burgess Hill Town Council approved proposals for the new £5.5 million entertainment and events centre - a replacement for thw town’s Martlets Hall - on Monday night.

The plans will now go forward to a pre-planning application stage with Mid Sussex District Council.

The Martlets Hall closed in July and is being demolished as part of a £65million project by developers NewRiver to regenerate the town centre.

Campaigners fought to save the hall but called for a replacement venue when it became clear that The Martlets could not be saved.

However, an initial funding plan which would have seen a rise in council tax for Burgess Hill residents was rejected when it was put to a public vote.

Now a fresh plan is moving closer to fruition with alternative funding proposals in place and following months of work on the project.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “It has taken a year of hard work for the steering group to agree a building that can deliver for the community.

“The steering group is made up of 50 per cent user groups from the community and 50 per cent town councillors.

“Three million pounds has already been secured for the project towards a total cost of £5.5 million. A professional fundraiser has been engaged to raise the majority of the additional funds with the balance coming from town council funds.”

People can view the plans at the town council’s Help Point from Monday (March 18).