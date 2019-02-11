New monthly event offers retro gaming fun for Bognor

The Waverley Pub in Bognor Regis is set to host a monthly retro video gaming event.

Offering a fun-filled afternoon of retro video gaming on several systems from the 1970s to 2000, ‘Pixels at The Waverley’ will be held between 3pm and 6pm on every last Sunday of the month.

The first event is taking place on Sunday, February 24.

Organiser Zoe Pniewski is running the event via her events business, My Special Event, along with her husband Jan Pniewski.

She said: “It will be a fun packed afternoon of retro video gaming offering the chance to meet up with other like-minded people.

“Serious gamers and people who played retro video games in their youth and want to reminisce would enjoy this event, but it is open to all ages and abilities. Families are welcome.”

Entry is £3, with children under 5 going free, and the event will be held in the pub’s function room.

Zoe continued: “There will be a variety of games to play on the day, we may swap them around so there are different ones available at each monthly event.

“There will be a variety of consoles and systems available, including Sony PlayStation, Commodore, Nintendo, Sega, Atari, Sinclair, and many many more types of systems again these may be swapped around for each event to create a bit of variety.

“We will be open to requests.”

This new monthly event follows the success of Pixels Against Cancer, which was held at The Waverley Pub last September.

This was also organised by Zoe, who explained: “The original ‘Pixels Against Cancer’ event was a retro video gaming event to raise money for Cancer Research UK, as I tragically lost my uncle in 2017 to pancreatic cancer and wanted to do something to raise money and awareness.

“I had also qualified as an event and wedding planner that year, and thought it would be a good starting platform for my new business, My Special Event.

“The event was a huge success, welcoming hundreds of people and we raised more than £530 in six hours.”

Read more about the ‘Pixels Against Cancer’ event here: Retro video games event to raise cash for charity

Due to the gaming event’s success, the pub invited Zoe to host a regular social Pixels in its function room.

The monthly ‘Pixels at The Waverley’ event will not be a charity event, but instead offers the chance for the community to come together and enjoy retro video games.

The pub will also have live music playing in the bar area, as well as serving food and drink.

Search ‘Pixels Retro Video Gaming Events’ on Facebook to find the public group, and more information can be found at www.myspecialevent.co.uk/news.