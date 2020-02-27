New manager for Rowleys Centre for the Community in Cranleigh

A Cranleigh community centre’s search for a new manager is now over.

David Brill, 56, started in the operations manager role at Rowleys Centre for the Community last month.

He applied for the role with retirement in mind.

He said: “I was on the cusp of retirement but really wanted a challenge so when the Rowleys job presented itself it was just too good an opportunity to miss. I had to apply.

“When I first walked into Rowleys I thought it was a fantastic place offering something for everyone, with immense possibilities. I couldn’t wait to get started.

“I was really impressed with the staff and how committed they were.

“We have a great can-do attitude as a team and things are looking very positive for the future.

“There is a lot of untapped potential at Rowleys and having now set up our major external activities for the coming year we can look to build on what we do in-house.

“We have rooms for hire and are already welcoming hirers – we have just hosted a Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in our business suite and a youth debating competition in our lounge.”

David has 35 years’ experience in banking and finance as well as four years as operations manager for Firebird Brewery in Rudgwick.

He is keen to encourage mums and toddlers to pop in for coffee or a snack after they have dropped older children off on the school run.

He said: “We have a new look snack bar which is open from 9am every weekday with very competitive prices.

“What I would say to people in and around Cranleigh, if you think you know what Rowleys is like, you might actually be surprised by the reality. Come and see us. We have lots to offer everyone.”

Centre manager Christine Napthine said: “David is a cheerful and enthusiastic individual and clearly gets on with everyone at Rowleys like a house on fire.

“But there is no messing around - he knows what he wants to achieve there and is determined to go from strength to strength.”

David has lived in Cranleigh since 1991. He has three children and is to become a first-time grandfather at the end of March.

He still occasionally pops back to the Firebird Brewery for a pint or two.

The centre includes a hairdressing and beauty salon, chiropody and podiatry, snacks, lunches, lots of different activities, exercise classes, as well as organising different day trips and weekend breaks.

Membership costs £15 a year and includes discounts at Rowleys and some local shops.

The centre is open from Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm.