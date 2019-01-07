New Horsham Next store ‘to open in the spring’

International retailer Next is set to open a new, bigger store in Horsham this year.

Swan Walk shopping centre has announced today (January 7) that the fashion retailer will be taking over one of the new units being created where BHS used to trade in the heart of the centre.

Artist's impression of Swan Walk redevelopment SUS-171026-094027001

Major retailer set to open new store in Horsham’s Swan Walk

Although no official opening date has been confirmed the centre said the company had already started work on the new store and it is expected to open in the spring. Next has been approached for further details.

Plans were approved to redevelop the former BHS unit and the upper level of Swan Walk in January last year.

Swan Walk development plans approved

The development would see the old store split into three new units with a 24-hour gym created above. New toilet facilities are also set to be built.

Swan Walk said Next would be relocating from its current location in West Street to the largest of the new units, measuring 18,000 sq feet and spanning over two floors.

So far it has not yet been confirmed who will be taking over the other units although Swan Walk has said it is in discussion with other ‘major brands’.