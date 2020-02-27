New Horsham film reveals toxic fumes we breathe when we fly

A new Horsham-made documentary about the air we breathe on aircraft will be screened at venues in the UK and the US.

Everybody Flies investigates the quality of bleed air on aircraft, compressed air from the engine that becomes contaminated with toxic chemicals when the lubricating oils are heated.

The documentary is produced by Tristan Loraine, who, after 19 years as an airline pilot at British Airways, had to retire due to ill-health after repeated exposure to fumes.

Tristan said: “After many years as a pilot, I went from completing an Ironman triathlon event to complete deterioration in one month.

“I had fatigue, brain fog and numbness in my fingers and feet. I felt nauseous and experienced short-term memory loss.

“It was disappointing. I had joined what I thought was the best airline in the world.”

The issue led him to set up Fact Not Fiction Films in Horsham, which produces public interest films.

In the film, Tristan takes a portable sensor and measures the air quality on a beach, in his kitchen, in a train station, and on an aircraft.

The quality was found to be 25 times worse on the aeroplane than in his kitchen.

He said: “When it comes to using aircraft today, it’s all about an informed choice.

“If you pick up a can of oil, it warns that breathing in its fumes could contribute to cancer or impact fertility.

“There should be warning signs on aircraft. It is a human right to be told what you are being exposed to.

“The average person sees so much negative news on TV that we are more immune to bad news unless it affects us personally.

“Passengers must watch the film and ask themselves if they are happy with these issues.”

Everybody Flies will be screened at Everyman cinema in Horsham on February 28, 29, March 1, 2, 3 and 5.

The film is co-directed by Horsham resident and former Collyer’s student, Beth Moran.

It will air at other UK venues and then US cities including New York, Santa Monica and Las Vegas.

For more information on screenings, visit www.everybodyflies.com