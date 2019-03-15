New Horsham cinema announces first film... and official opening date

As work on Horsham’s new cinema draws to a close the first film to be shown at the entertainment complex has been announced.

Everyman will bringing its boutique style cinema offering to the town later this month as it opens in the redeveloped Piries Place.

The firm has confirmed it will be opening on March 29 and its first offering will be Tim Burton’s live adaptation of Dumbo.

According to the entertainment venue’s website there is set to be four showings of the film on the opening day with each viewing varying in price.

Pre-sale tickets for the two earlier showings (10.45am and 1.45pm) are being advertised at a cost of £11.80 for an adult and £9.80 for a child or concession. Those looking to visit later (5pm and 8.15pm) will pay £14.50 for an adult and £11.80 for a child. All pre-bookings on the website come with a £1.85 booking fee unless you are an Everyman member.

The new venue will host three screens and will offer food and alcohol to viewers, severed to them in their seats.

Everyman says it offers an ‘innovative lifestyle approach’ to cinema viewing where customers ‘swap soft drinks for a glass of wine and a slice of pizza served to their seat’.

