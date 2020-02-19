New chairman appointed at West Chiltington Probus Club

The West Chiltington Probus Club has welcomed a new chairman at the club’s annual general meeting, which marked 31 years of the club’s activities.

After giving an overview of events during his year of office, outgoing chairman Philip Circus handed over the position to Steven Sherlock.

In the past year the club has enjoyed regular lunches at the Roundabout Hotel with a variety of informative and entertaining speakers.

Other events included coffee mornings, seasonal lunches at different venues, a Christmas dinner at the West Sussex Golf Club and exclusive visits to Durrance Manor, Highgrove House and the waste processing centre in Horsham.

On some occasions, the club joined forces with other clubs. A croquet day in Worthing involved four probus clubs and the visit to Highgrove House, sponsored by West Chiltington, enjoyed the company of Billingshurst members.

At the AGM, Philip thanked the members who had served on the committee throughout the year as well as those who had made a contribution without attending committee meetings.

He then introduced the new committee and welcomed the new chairman Steven Sherlock, who thanked Philip and his team for their hard work.

Steven presented Philip and his wife Gaenor with a 25-year-old bonsai tree in recognition of their service and contribution throughout the year.

The new chairman also shared his vision for the club, including the possibility of increasing membership, developing a website, improving communication and increasing the number of activities organised by the club.

Philip Circus is a Conservative councillor for the West Chiltington, Thakeham and Ashington ward and former chairman of Horsham District Council.

The West Chiltington Probus Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month, to enjoy a chat, lunch and talk. Membership is open to retired professional and businessmen.

The probus club currently has a membership waiting list, but for more information, email secretary David Goddard at david.goddard8@icloud.com