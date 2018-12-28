New bike for Crawley boy involved in tragic traffic accident

A young boy who broke his leg in a tragic Crawley road accident has received new bike from a local company.

Five year old Nathan Wendi was the victim of a tragic road traffic accident on Tushmore roundabout in Crawley on November 1.

The accident closed the Crawley roundabout for more than six hours after a pedestrian, who lost his life, a child and a car were involved in the collision.

Nathan has spent weeks in and out of hospital after sustaining a severe broken leg and has only just slowly begun regaining use of it.

Nathan was crossing a junction on the roundabout, riding his bike, together with his family when the accident happened and the bicycle was smashed beyond repair.

Accident Specialists Crawley wanted to help Nathan, knowing how much he loved riding his bike and on Christmas Eve delivered a brand new bike at his home in Crawley.

Ryan Smith of Accident Specialists Crawley said: “We have had the privilege to get to know Nathan and his family and it was apparent how desperately Nathan wanted to get better so he could cycle again.

“Sadly, his bike was destroyed in the accident, so presented Nathan with a brand new bike just in time for Christmas.”

Nathan’s father, Isaac Wendi said: “We cannot thank Accident Specialists Crawley enough for their generosity. Nathan is so happy with his new bike and he cannot wait till he is fully recovered to ride again.”

