New action to halt loan sharks in Horsham

A scheme aimed at helping victims of loan sharks is to be launched in Horsham later this month.

Independent charity Age UK Horsham has teamed up with the England Illegal Money Lending Team to organise a community event to raise awareness of the dangers of loan sharks.

The event, aimed at older residents and carers, will take place at Age UK Horsham District, Lavinia House, Dukes Square, Horsham, on Tuesday February 12 between 1pm and 4pm.

Residents are being invited to go along and meet ‘Glenda the Lenda’, the national anti-loan shark mascot while getting a range of help, support and advice.

Age UK Horsham chief executive Sonia Mangan said: “We are pleased to have been awarded proceeds of crime funding to deliver an information event and raise awareness of loan sharks in our community. The Stop Loan Sharks team will be joining us on the day to speak to residents about illegal money lending and how to get help if affected.”

The event will focus on what a loan shark is; how to spot signs that someone is using a loan shark and waht to do if you or someone you know needs help.

Sonia added: “Following the talk from the Illegal Money Lending Team we will also hear from our local Victim Support Officer, and our local PCSO will also be in attendance to chat with people. Please come along and join us, this really is an important topic that everyone needs to be aware of - of course to lighten things up there will be plenty of free tea and cake!”

Anyone who wants to attend the free event or find out more can contact 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk.

To report a loan shark, call the 24 hour helpline 0300 555 2222 or visit www.stoploansharks.co.uk.