Nestle business expert shares the secrets to a successful career with Horsham students

A Horsham college welcomed a Nestlè business expert for a talk with students.

Liz Boffey, head of insight for the confectionery company joined Lauren Monk, Working Options national development manager for a visit to Collyer’s college.

Lauren Monk (right) took time out to chat students after the presentations

The business leaders spoke about their careers since leaving education, gave students the opportunity to ask questions, network and find out how to prepare for the world of work.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability programme co-ordinator, organised the event in conjunction with Lauren Monk and the Working Options charity.

She said: “The level of student engagement and enthusiasm was impressive and testament to the inspiring guest speakers. Massive thanks to Lauren and Liz.”

The aim of the session was to help students from across the college, including those currently studying the employability programme, gain an understanding of career paths and how to research and apply for a variety of roles.

During the presentations, students were able to ask the experts probing questions about the world of work, apprenticeships, their top-tips for making a positive impression at interview and more.

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, who teaches the course, added: “Huge thanks to these incredibly successful business experts for taking time out to help Collyer’s students plan for their futures.

“Lauren and Liz are hugely inspiring people. The students loved it.”

Lauren said: “The work Collyer’s is doing in this area is outstanding and I’ve been very impressed with the students I’ve met today.

“It is always such a pleasure coming to Collyer’s and working with Lucy and Steve. The students are a real credit to the brilliant work they do.”

Director of HE and progression tutor Ian McAlister, who presents at HE and progression events at Collyer’s added: “The college’s numerous progression activities this year will include more guest speakers, mock interviews, employability skills workshops, Not Going to Uni (NG2U) evenings, HE Evenings, HE Fairs, Oxbridge Trips and a host of other events.”