Neighbour alerts crews to house fire in West Sussex

Fire crews were alerted by a neighbour to a blaze at a house in Sompting this evening (Sunday).
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to St Paul's Avenue at 5pm, after a neighbour had heard a fire alarm sound and could smell smoke coming from the house.
A spokesman added: "Two Worthing appliances dealt with the fire.
"Crews used forced entry as no one was inside. They extinguished a small accidental fire in the kitchen."
See also: Police forensic officers at cordoned off Sussex street
Man stabbed at his home in West Sussex