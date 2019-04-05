National homeware chain opens inside Horsham store

A homeware chain which has stores across the country has opened a new concession inside a Horsham store.

Ponden Home opened a new site within Homebase in Broadbridge Retail Park earlier this week.

The concession is amongst the first to be launched in the UK as part of a new partnership between the two retailers.

Ponden is part of the The Edinburgh Woollen Mill group and specialises in homeware, curtains, bedding and furniture.

Jason Anderson, managing director of Ponden Home, said: “We are confident that Ponden Home’s focus on quality products at outstanding value will resonate perfectly with Homebase’s customers.

“It is exciting to be part of this project and to continue to grow our retail footprint. Our opening in Horsham marks one of the first of our partnership.”

The concession opened on Thursday (April 4) and has created six new jobs.

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, said: “We’re really pleased to announce a partnership with Ponden Home. Its range of homeware, curtains and bedding will complement the decorating and accessories we already have available for customers, giving them even more choice. This marks another important milestone as we continue to rebuild Homebase.”