'Multiple fires' at property in Chichester

Firefighters attended a 'number of small fires' at a property in Chichester last night (Wednesday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Quarry Lane at 9.03pm, where they were joined by Sussex Police.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of multiple fires at a property on Quarry Lane. Two crews from Chichester and one from Bognor Regis attended.

“Upon arrival they found a number of small fires, including one which involved a small number of vehicles. Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and a high pressure hosereel to extinguish the fires."

East Wittering fire station also confimred its attendence on social media.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.