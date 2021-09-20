Multi-vehicle A27 crash between Emsworth and Chichester - Police appeal for witnesses
Police officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester on Saturday (September 18).
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:34 pm
Sussex Police said it responded to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles, near the Emsworth services, at around 4.40pm.
A road closure was put in place shortly after 5pm and the ambulance service attended the scene.
Officers from Hampshire 'took over handling the incident' at about 5.45pm.
Hampshire Constabulary said four vehicles were involved in the crash.
A spokesperson added: "One person suffered a minor injury.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 quoting 44210375584."